Toys for Tots drive nears close

The annual Toys for Tots toy drive distribution is less than two weeks away and organizers expect to provide holiday presents for close to 500 children age newborn to 12 for around 175 needy area families. Leadership from the Marine Corps League and the Mena Elks Lodge, which organizes the event and distributes the toys, said they distribute around $20,000 worth of toys yearly, and are still in need of toys to distribute, especially for ages 0-2 and 10-12-year olds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.