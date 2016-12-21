Sing-A-Long to be held at Mena Art Gallery
As usual, Mena Art Gallery will be open until 8 pm on Thursday, December 15 for "Third Thursday" when most of the downtown merchants will be staying open late for your shopping convenience. This week, in addition to the gifts available for purchase at the gallery , there will be a Sing-a-Long from 6 to 8 pm.
