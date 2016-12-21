Potluck to be held at Mena Art Gallery
On Wednesday, December 14, at 6:30 pm, Mena Art Gallery will hold its annual Christmas Potluck at the gallery, 607 Mena Street. Come, bring something good to eat, and join the fun.
