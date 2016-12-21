Pastoral alliance serves transients, people in need
Writer The Mena Ministries Alliance President Ron G. Tilley and Secretary/Treasurer Ann Ferris spoke at the Lions Club on Friday about bringing the churches in the Mena area together to advance the Kingdom of God. Ferris spoke about the recent Thanksgiving Dinner the MMA held at the Old Armory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
