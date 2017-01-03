New Year's closings, safety tips
The Mena Star's offices will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observation of the New Year's Day holiday. City offices, governmental buildings and banks will also observe Monday by closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|45 min
|BARNEYII
|33,070
|Does anyone know
|Tue
|Jimray
|1
|looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Jimray
|11
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Everrett
|7
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Everrett
|30
|scott co. sherriff
|Dec 27
|Everrett
|1
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC