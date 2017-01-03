New fiber arts group starts
On Friday, January 6, 2017, Mena Art Gallery will kick off the new year with a new Fiber Arts Group which will meet every Friday from noon until 3 pm. Any form of fiber art will be welcome: knitting, crochet, cross stitch, quilting, spinning, weaving, and anything else you can come up with using fiber of any type.
