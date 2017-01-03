New fiber arts group starts

New fiber arts group starts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Mena Star

On Friday, January 6, 2017, Mena Art Gallery will kick off the new year with a new Fiber Arts Group which will meet every Friday from noon until 3 pm. Any form of fiber art will be welcome: knitting, crochet, cross stitch, quilting, spinning, weaving, and anything else you can come up with using fiber of any type.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 45 min BARNEYII 33,070
Does anyone know Tue Jimray 1
looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13) Tue Jimray 11
confidential informants (Oct '15) Sun Everrett 7
scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11) Sun Everrett 30
scott co. sherriff Dec 27 Everrett 1
1004 ended it all Oct '16 Sicko 12
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC