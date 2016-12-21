Mena youth starts "rocking" new community art project
A local 10-year-old has started a project meant to inspire and bring joy to the people of Mena through an unusual mediuma rocks. She has been painting them with uplifting messages, cute animals and pretty pictures, and placing throughout downtown for people to find and enjoy.
