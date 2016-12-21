Mayor speaks on highlights and challe...

Mayor speaks on highlights and challenges of 2016

It was a banner year for the City of Mena, according to Mayor George McKee, who said the city is progressing and growing. The city's budget for 2016 was $4,204,485, part of which was used to purchase and outfit two new police cruisers and purchase two new dump trucks for the street department.

