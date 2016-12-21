Mayor speaks on highlights and challenges of 2016
It was a banner year for the City of Mena, according to Mayor George McKee, who said the city is progressing and growing. The city's budget for 2016 was $4,204,485, part of which was used to purchase and outfit two new police cruisers and purchase two new dump trucks for the street department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Red Neckerson
|32,964
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Clunky
|5
|scott co. sherriff
|Tue
|Everrett
|1
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Everrett
|29
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
|Blast from the past
|Oct '16
|Stankhunt42
|2
|Joy Miller
|Oct '16
|wooshie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC