Holiday Train drops off passenger in Mena
QUICKa SSTOPa S- The KCS Holiday Train paused in Mena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to let off passenger Al Pfeiffer, a Train Depot Museum Volunteer from working on the train as it toured. The train was unable to stop in Mena for people to tour this year, but Mena is under consideration for next year's route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|32,982
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Clunky
|5
|scott co. sherriff
|Tue
|Everrett
|1
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Everrett
|29
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
|Blast from the past
|Oct '16
|Stankhunt42
|2
|Joy Miller
|Oct '16
|wooshie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC