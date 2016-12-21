Holiday Train drops off passenger in Mena

QUICKa SSTOPa S- The KCS Holiday Train paused in Mena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to let off passenger Al Pfeiffer, a Train Depot Museum Volunteer from working on the train as it toured. The train was unable to stop in Mena for people to tour this year, but Mena is under consideration for next year's route.

