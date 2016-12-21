Cossatot River Band plays handbells around town

JINGLEa SBELLSa S- The Cossatot River High School Band performs Christmas songs on handbells for Mena City Hall staff on Monday morning as a part of a tour around the county to spread holiday cheer and promote their free Christmas concert to be held at Holbert Auditorium in Wickes on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

