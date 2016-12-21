Christmas festival rescheduled to Friday

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Mena Star

After having been cancelled due to inclement weather last week, the annual Mena Christmas Festival has been rescheduled and will be held this Friday, Dec. 9 in downtown Mena and Janssen Park. Mena Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Bailey said she does not anticipate a drop in parade attendance with the change.

