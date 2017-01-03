Air Force commissions Mena Doctor

Dr. Stephen N. Luker of Mena Regional Hospital has been commissioned into the United States Air Force as an active duty Flight Surgeon for the Special Operations Command. "His dedication to caring for our community as a Family Medicine Doctor and his involvement as a Mena community member are highly appreciated, congratulated, and will be missed as he embarks upon this next exciting life journey," said Kacey-Jo Hyde.

