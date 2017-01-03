Air Force commissions Mena Doctor
Dr. Stephen N. Luker of Mena Regional Hospital has been commissioned into the United States Air Force as an active duty Flight Surgeon for the Special Operations Command. "His dedication to caring for our community as a Family Medicine Doctor and his involvement as a Mena community member are highly appreciated, congratulated, and will be missed as he embarks upon this next exciting life journey," said Kacey-Jo Hyde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|46 min
|BARNEYII
|33,070
|Does anyone know
|Tue
|Jimray
|1
|looking at moving to waldron (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Jimray
|11
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Everrett
|7
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Everrett
|30
|scott co. sherriff
|Dec 27
|Everrett
|1
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC