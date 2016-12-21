512 local children gifted Christmas presents
Theresa Stearman waited patiently outside the Elks Lodge on Saturday morning with her three daughters Jasmine James, 11, Victoria Stearman, 9, and Destany Stearman, 7, to collect Christmas presents from the local Toys for Tots program. George O'Daniel, one of the event's organizers, said they provided toys for 512 kids and also gave away 215 food baskets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|20 min
|Clunky
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|32,962
|scott co. sherriff
|22 hr
|Everrett
|1
|scott county department of children and family ... (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|Everrett
|29
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
|Blast from the past
|Oct '16
|Stankhunt42
|2
|Joy Miller
|Oct '16
|wooshie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC