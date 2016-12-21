512 local children gifted Christmas p...

512 local children gifted Christmas presents

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Mena Star

Theresa Stearman waited patiently outside the Elks Lodge on Saturday morning with her three daughters Jasmine James, 11, Victoria Stearman, 9, and Destany Stearman, 7, to collect Christmas presents from the local Toys for Tots program. George O'Daniel, one of the event's organizers, said they provided toys for 512 kids and also gave away 215 food baskets.

