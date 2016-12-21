Mena man jailed for felony meth posse...

Mena man jailed for felony meth possession

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Mena Star

A Mena man was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Nov. 15. Windal Duayne Loyd, 35, faces charges of Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Schuedule I or II Substance, less than two grams; and Possession of a Schedule VI Substance, less than four ounces. According to the report, the Polk County Sheriff's Department received a call from a Mena pawn shop, saying there was a man who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics trying to pawn several items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Red Neckerson 32,864
1004 ended it all Oct '16 Sicko 12
Blast from the past Oct '16 Stankhunt42 2
Joy Miller Oct '16 wooshie 1
Mena Is Infamous For Cocaine, Thanks To Clinton Oct '16 Bill Clinton Grab... 6
What happen to DWI Tom Tatum's case? Oct '16 Mr Street 1
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Oct '16 Do not care anymore 3
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC