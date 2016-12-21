Mena man jailed for felony meth possession

A Mena man was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Nov. 15. Windal Duayne Loyd, 35, faces charges of Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Schuedule I or II Substance, less than two grams; and Possession of a Schedule VI Substance, less than four ounces. According to the report, the Polk County Sheriff's Department received a call from a Mena pawn shop, saying there was a man who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics trying to pawn several items.

