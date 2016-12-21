Local group makes quilts for deploying soldiers' families
Millions of stitches, thousands of fabric scraps, hundreds of hours and a whole lot of love was put into a pile of quilts made by a dozen women from the Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild of Mena for the children of deploying area Army soldiers who will soon serve in Africa. "We wanted to make quilts for your children so they can be wrapped in our love and in yours while you're away," Pastor Ann Ferris of the Guild said to the assembled soldiers at the Old Armory on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Red Neckerson
|32,864
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
|Blast from the past
|Oct '16
|Stankhunt42
|2
|Joy Miller
|Oct '16
|wooshie
|1
|Mena Is Infamous For Cocaine, Thanks To Clinton
|Oct '16
|Bill Clinton Grab...
|6
|What happen to DWI Tom Tatum's case?
|Oct '16
|Mr Street
|1
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Oct '16
|Do not care anymore
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC