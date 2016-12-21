Local clubs give to World Services for the Blind

Sharon Giovinazzo, president and CEO for World Services for the Blind based in Little Rock spoke to the Mena Lions Club with her seeing-eye dog Watson on Friday where the Lions presented her with a $500 donation to her cause, which helps blind people live better lives with technology like iPads, iPhones, glasses with cameras and apps that help the visually impaired read, match colors, recognize monetary demoninations and more. "These are the things that level the playing field,"a SGiovinazzo said.

