Local clubs give to World Services fo...

Local clubs give to World Services for the Blind

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Mena Star

Sharon Giovinazzo, president and CEO for World Services for the Blind based in Little Rock spoke to the Mena Lions Club with her seeing-eye dog Watson on Friday where the Lions presented her with a $500 donation to her cause, which helps blind people live better lives with technology like iPads, iPhones, glasses with cameras and apps that help the visually impaired read, match colors, recognize monetary demoninations and more. "These are the things that level the playing field,"a SGiovinazzo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Red Neckerson 32,864
1004 ended it all Oct '16 Sicko 12
Blast from the past Oct '16 Stankhunt42 2
Joy Miller Oct '16 wooshie 1
Mena Is Infamous For Cocaine, Thanks To Clinton Oct '16 Bill Clinton Grab... 6
What happen to DWI Tom Tatum's case? Oct '16 Mr Street 1
Scott County Arkansas Waldron Oct '16 Do not care anymore 3
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC