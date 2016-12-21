Christmas festival to be held Saturday
The annual Mena Christmas Festival will be held Saturday, December 3 in downtown Mena and Janssen Park. The popular nighttime parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Mena Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Red Neckerson
|32,864
|1004 ended it all
|Oct '16
|Sicko
|12
|Blast from the past
|Oct '16
|Stankhunt42
|2
|Joy Miller
|Oct '16
|wooshie
|1
|Mena Is Infamous For Cocaine, Thanks To Clinton
|Oct '16
|Bill Clinton Grab...
|6
|What happen to DWI Tom Tatum's case?
|Oct '16
|Mr Street
|1
|Scott County Arkansas Waldron
|Oct '16
|Do not care anymore
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC