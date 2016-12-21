All angel tree foster children sponsored for Christmas
Mena residents have jumped to fill a need for 44 foster children having their cases handled in Polk County. All the foster children listed on the Angel Trees located at The Mena Star and Freedom Pharmacy have been "adopted" by people who will provide them with gifts for Christmas.
