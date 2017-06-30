New Music Festival Set for Shelby Farms

More than 20,000 music fans are expected to descend on Shelby Farms over two days in October for the inaugural MEMPHO music festival, a new event bringing together acts like Cage The Elephant, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and more. Other featured acts include Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs, Robert Randolph and The Family Band, and local acts like Steve Cropper & Friends and Booker T Presents: A Stax Revue.

