There are on the Collierville Herald story from Wednesday Jul 5, titled Collierville resident selected for prestigious Broadway training program. In it, Collierville Herald reports that:

From church to the Harrell Theatre to the Orpheum and Buckman Performing Arts Center, Collierville resident Matthew Keaton has wowed area audiences with his rich tenor and show-stopping performing skills. And he isn't done: Keaton has his sights set on Broadway, and when he gets there, he'll always be grateful for the musical theater foundation he built right here at home.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Collierville Herald.