Collierville resident selected for prestigious Broadway training program
Collierville Herald reports that:
From church to the Harrell Theatre to the Orpheum and Buckman Performing Arts Center, Collierville resident Matthew Keaton has wowed area audiences with his rich tenor and show-stopping performing skills. And he isn't done: Keaton has his sights set on Broadway, and when he gets there, he'll always be grateful for the musical theater foundation he built right here at home.
#1 Wednesday Jul 5
Congratulations!!!!
