Bruster's Ice Cream to Open Highland Strip Location
Bruster's Real Ice Cream plans to move into the 1,300-square-foot space at 571 Highland St ., with construction set to begin soon and an expected opening date late this year, according to Loeb Properties Inc . Founded in 1989, Bruster's offers at least 24 ice cream flavors, along with sorbets, frozen yogurts, cakes and pies, among other items.
