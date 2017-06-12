Wunderlich Securities Plans Relocation of HQ to One Commerce Square
Wunderlich Securities Inc. is preparing to move its corporate headquarters - currently in East Memphis, where the investment firm employs 110 people - to Downtown's One Commerce Square. That's according to the firm's CEO Gary Wunderlich, who said a lease hasn't been signed yet but that Wunderlich employees were told of the impending move in a meeting Wednesday, June 14, at the firm's 6000 Poplar Ave. office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|2 min
|ThomasA
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|dog food (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Fixx
|30
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Jun 11
|Late-80s-n-90s-Ki...
|125
|Memphis Zoo
|Jun 11
|smooch
|8
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|Jun 9
|DieselDave1964
|8
|mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a...
|Jun 7
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC