Wunderlich Securities Plans Relocation of HQ to One Commerce Square

Wunderlich Securities Inc. is preparing to move its corporate headquarters - currently in East Memphis, where the investment firm employs 110 people - to Downtown's One Commerce Square. That's according to the firm's CEO Gary Wunderlich, who said a lease hasn't been signed yet but that Wunderlich employees were told of the impending move in a meeting Wednesday, June 14, at the firm's 6000 Poplar Ave. office.

