Trezevant Celebrates 40 Years, Expanded Services
For Jet Thompson, living at the Trezevant senior living community is part of a family tradition. She has been a resident there for the past 16 years recently celebrating her 96th birthday her mother had lived there for 20 years starting in 1981, and now two of her daughters are on the waiting list for admission.
Read more at The Daily News.
