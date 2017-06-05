Tennessee Brewery Developers Seeking ...

Tennessee Brewery Developers Seeking Tax Incentives for Second Phase

The developers of the Tennessee Brewery Project have applied for a 20-year tax abatement with the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation to begin construction on phase two of their Downtown Memphis mixed-use development. William Orgel, Jay Lindy, and Adam Slovis, representing 495 TN Partners, are seeking the PILOT to construct an additional 130-unit, four-story building that is estimated to cost around $12.3 million.

