Tennessee Brewery Developers Seeking Tax Incentives for Second Phase
The developers of the Tennessee Brewery Project have applied for a 20-year tax abatement with the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation to begin construction on phase two of their Downtown Memphis mixed-use development. William Orgel, Jay Lindy, and Adam Slovis, representing 495 TN Partners, are seeking the PILOT to construct an additional 130-unit, four-story building that is estimated to cost around $12.3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a...
|2 hr
|ashhorn
|2
|Is Paris Adult Theater Still Open (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Sucker
|10
|Memphis street outlaws
|Tue
|Guesy
|1
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|Jun 5
|Randall S
|7
|Commercial appeal sucks
|Jun 4
|Just wondering
|1
|Best movie subscription
|Jun 1
|Guest
|1
|Giannini (Apr '15)
|Jun 1
|No name
|8
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC