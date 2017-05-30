Supreme Court Rules Defendant Has No Appeal From Denial Of Motion For Return Of Property
The Tennessee Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a defendant in a criminal case has no right to appeal a decision denying his request for the return of property that was seized during a criminal investigation when the defendant failed to file a pretrial motion to suppress the evidence.
