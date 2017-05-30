Supreme Court Rules Defendant Has No ...

Supreme Court Rules Defendant Has No Appeal From Denial Of Motion For Return Of Property

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Tennessee Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a defendant in a criminal case has no right to appeal a decision denying his request for the return of property that was seized during a criminal investigation when the defendant failed to file a pretrial motion to suppress the evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commercial appeal sucks Sun Just wondering 1
Is Paris Adult Theater Still Open (Oct '15) Jun 2 Looking 9
Best movie subscription Jun 1 Guest 1
Giannini (Apr '15) Jun 1 No name 8
Memphis by high school. May 30 Questioning 1
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) May 30 gamerecognizer 197
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) May 30 gamerecognizer 9
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC