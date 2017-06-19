Strickland pushes economic efforts ou...

Strickland pushes economic efforts outside the heart of Memphis

The Daily News

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talks with The Daily News senior reporter Bill Dries inside WKNO's production studio for "Behind the Headlines." The city of Memphis has to grow economically outside of the Poplar Avenue corridor of East Memphis, Midtown and Downtown if the city is to prosper, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said that economic breakthrough can start in Whitehaven.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Shelby County was issued at June 22 at 1:47PM CDT

