Strickland pushes economic efforts outside the heart of Memphis
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talks with The Daily News senior reporter Bill Dries inside WKNO's production studio for "Behind the Headlines." The city of Memphis has to grow economically outside of the Poplar Avenue corridor of East Memphis, Midtown and Downtown if the city is to prosper, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said that economic breakthrough can start in Whitehaven.
