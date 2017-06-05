Spaniard leads St Jude event
SPANIARD Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under 65 and a share of the lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday. Americans Stewart Cink and Ben Crane joined Cabrera Bello at the top on the leaderboard, with eight players bunched within two strokes with one round left at TPC Southwind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
