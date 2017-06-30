Sheriff's Report: Resident exposes himself to driver passing by
By Ashley Crutcher Drivers may want to keep their eyes on the road when traveling down Flowers Rd. as a resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams on June 20 that an individual has repeatedly exposed himself on several occassions as she's gone by the residence. According to the report, the suspect sticks his tongue out in a provocative manner while exposing or grabbing his groin as the resident travels by.
