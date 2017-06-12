services, singings & revivals
Special Service Montezuma United Methodist Church Homecoming June 11 Montezuma United Methodist Church will hold their homecoming at 11 a.m. on June 11 with a noon potluck meal to follow. A portion of the service will include a history of the church.
