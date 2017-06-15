ServiceMaster Opens 'Ground Floor' Do...

ServiceMaster Opens 'Ground Floor' Downtown

Thursday Jun 15

On Thursday, ServiceMaster officials unveiled the Ground Floor, an innovation hub that's now open in the same space that once housed Tower Records in the Peabody Place mall. ServiceMaster, the Memphis-based home services company, announced just more than a year ago that it would move its global headquarters and about 1,200 employees from offices in East Memphis to the vacant Downtown building.

