ServiceMaster Opens 'Ground Floor' Downtown
On Thursday, ServiceMaster officials unveiled the Ground Floor, an innovation hub that's now open in the same space that once housed Tower Records in the Peabody Place mall. ServiceMaster, the Memphis-based home services company, announced just more than a year ago that it would move its global headquarters and about 1,200 employees from offices in East Memphis to the vacant Downtown building.
