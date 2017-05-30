Rotary Considers Moving Luncheon to C...

Rotary Considers Moving Luncheon to Clayborn Temple

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

The board of the Rotary Club of Memphis is considering a move of its weekly Tuesday luncheon meeting to Clayborn Temple. The club currently meets at the University Club after a move from the Memphis Cook Convention Center and a much longer stay before that at The Peabody hotel.

