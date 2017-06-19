Resource Label Group Paved a Road From Lamar to New Bartlett Facility
After more than 20 years at their facility near Lamar Avenue, Resource Label Group officials wanted to move to a bigger and better place. Dawn Jones, operations and administration manager for Resource Label, and Bartlett Chamber president John Threadgill worked to find Resource a new facility.
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Murley Firefighter
|Wed
|Hot
|2
|Memphis Zoo
|Jun 20
|Amazed
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Gang vandalism in Cordova raises safety concerns (Feb '14)
|Jun 19
|the end is near
|3
|Research Chemicals and Meds Available
|Jun 18
|jinal
|1
|Memphis street outlaws
|Jun 17
|JJ the dealer
|2
|POS doc in Methodist Germantown
|Jun 16
|Jess
|7
