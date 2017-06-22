On Location: Memphis Brings 15 Films ...

On Location: Memphis Brings 15 Films to Clayborn Temple

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

In this month's Memphis Magazine, I wrote about the rebirth of the Clayborn Temple. As part of the program to breathe new life into the Downtown landmark, the On Location: Memphis Film Festival is sponsoring a 15 week film series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revolving Restaurant (Dec '10) 13 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
POS doc in Methodist Germantown Jun 25 Getteal 9
John Murley Firefighter Jun 21 Hot 2
Memphis Zoo Jun 20 Amazed 9
News Gang vandalism in Cordova raises safety concerns (Feb '14) Jun 19 the end is near 3
Research Chemicals and Meds Available Jun 18 jinal 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC