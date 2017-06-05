MRG's Overton Gateway Rejected by Land Use Board
The Overton Park Gateway, a multifamily development proposed by Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC , was rejected by the Land Use Control Board Thursday, June 8. A sizable crowd of Lea's Woods residents and representatives from various Midtown neighborhood associations showed up to the meeting to voice their opposition. Chief among their complaints were issues with parking and building heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|DieselDave1964
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Is Paris Adult Theater Still Open (Oct '15)
|Wed
|The Stealth
|11
|mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a...
|Wed
|ashhorn
|1
|Memphis street outlaws
|Jun 6
|Guesy
|1
|Commercial appeal sucks
|Jun 4
|Just wondering
|1
|Best movie subscription
|Jun 1
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC