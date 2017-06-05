MRG's Overton Gateway Rejected by Lan...

MRG's Overton Gateway Rejected by Land Use Board

The Overton Park Gateway, a multifamily development proposed by Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC , was rejected by the Land Use Control Board Thursday, June 8. A sizable crowd of Lea's Woods residents and representatives from various Midtown neighborhood associations showed up to the meeting to voice their opposition. Chief among their complaints were issues with parking and building heights.

