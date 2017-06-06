MLGW: 'Tom Lee Storm' Damage Tops $15 Million
The "Tom Lee Storm" is the name Memphis, Light, Gas & Water officials use when talking about last week's storm that caused about $15.1 million in damage and left more than 188,000 in the dark. MLGW officials gave their first public report on the storm and its aftermath to the Memphis City Council Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog food (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|Fixx
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|Charlie Bob
|11
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Late-80s-n-90s-Ki...
|125
|Memphis Zoo
|Sun
|smooch
|8
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|Jun 9
|DieselDave1964
|8
|mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a...
|Jun 7
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC