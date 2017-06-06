MLGW: 'Tom Lee Storm' Damage Tops $15...

MLGW: 'Tom Lee Storm' Damage Tops $15 Million

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

The "Tom Lee Storm" is the name Memphis, Light, Gas & Water officials use when talking about last week's storm that caused about $15.1 million in damage and left more than 188,000 in the dark. MLGW officials gave their first public report on the storm and its aftermath to the Memphis City Council Tuesday.

