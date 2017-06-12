Methodist South Completes ER Renovation, Expansion
Renovations include larger patient rooms that allow more sunlight in, specialized rooms for infectious diseases and the study and treatment of obesity as well as additional rooms for patients to wait for results to help improve patient flow through the emergency room. The renovation adds almost 13,000 square feet to the emergency room area.
