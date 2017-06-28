Memphians Rally for 'Health Care, not...

Memphians Rally for 'Health Care, not Wealth Care'

There are 1 comment on the The Memphis Flyer story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled Memphians Rally for 'Health Care, not Wealth Care'.

Although on Tuesday the vote to overhaul Affordable Health Care was postponed until after the Independence Day recess, groups from around the city gathered Wednesday morning to rally against the possible repeal. Dozens of individuals, holding signs reading phrases like, "healthcare not wealthcare" and "healthcare is a human right," crowded in the parking lot of 1870 Madison Ave near N. McLean Boulevard.

old tree

Lubbock, TX

#1 Yesterday
go fly a kite....
