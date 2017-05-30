Last Word: Don McMinn, Frayser's Reco...

Last Word: Don McMinn, Frayser's Recovery and The Clean Line

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Back in the late 1970s when Beale Street was still rotting and behind chain link fences and Downtown Memphis was in recovery in every sense of the word, there was a poster of Don McMinn standing in front of the statue of W.C. Handy on Beale with his back to the camera spreading open the raincoat he was wearing in Handy's direction. The caption was something about exposing the world to the blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commercial appeal sucks 16 hr Just wondering 1
Is Paris Adult Theater Still Open (Oct '15) Jun 2 Looking 9
Best movie subscription Jun 1 Guest 1
Giannini (Apr '15) Jun 1 No name 8
Memphis by high school. May 30 Questioning 1
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) May 30 gamerecognizer 197
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) May 30 gamerecognizer 9
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC