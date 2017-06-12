Last Word: Disaster Paperwork, The Wh...

Last Word: Disaster Paperwork, The Whitehaven Plan and Juvenile Justice

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

On its way to Washington is the paperwork for a federal disaster declaration sent Wednesday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam . It includes Shelby County and 11 other Tennessee counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) 4 hr ThomasA 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Tango 20,932
dog food (Feb '15) Mon Fixx 30
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Jun 11 Late-80s-n-90s-Ki... 125
Memphis Zoo Jun 11 smooch 8
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) Jun 9 DieselDave1964 8
mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a... Jun 7 Anonymous 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC