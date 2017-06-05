Jerry's Sno Cones Files Permit for Co...

Jerry's Sno Cones Files Permit for Cordova Shop

12 min ago Read more: The Daily News

In this week's Real Estate Recap, one of the most iconic dessert spots in Memphis gets ready to expand, Crosstown Concourse is getting ready for its official grand opening and FedEx Ground upgrades its diesel facility... Longtime Memphis summertime staple Jerry's Sno Cones has filed a $543,163 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to break ground on its new Cordova location. Jerry's Sno Cones' original location at 1657 Wells Station Road in Nutbush has been in business since the late 1960s when it was converted from a former Sinclair gas station into a snow cone parlor.

