Haslam Submits Request For Federal Di...

Haslam Submits Request For Federal Disaster Assistance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam sent a request for federal disaster assistance to President Donald Trump Wednesday, June 14, to help Shelby County and 11 other Tennessee counties affected by strong storms May 27 and 28. "I believe we have demonstrated to federal officials the need for assistance exists and if granted will lessen some of the financial burden on local governments and utilities that have stretched their resources in storm response and recovery efforts," Haslam said in a statement. Haslam is specifically asking Trump for individual assistance in Shelby County that would allow homeowners and business owners to request federal assistance once they have demonstrated eligibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lynching of Ell Persons 1 hr American 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,935
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) 13 hr ThomasA 12
dog food (Feb '15) Mon Fixx 30
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Jun 11 Late-80s-n-90s-Ki... 125
Memphis Zoo Jun 11 smooch 8
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) Jun 9 DieselDave1964 8
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC