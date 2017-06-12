Haslam Submits Request For Federal Disaster Assistance

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam sent a request for federal disaster assistance to President Donald Trump Wednesday, June 14, to help Shelby County and 11 other Tennessee counties affected by strong storms May 27 and 28. "I believe we have demonstrated to federal officials the need for assistance exists and if granted will lessen some of the financial burden on local governments and utilities that have stretched their resources in storm response and recovery efforts," Haslam said in a statement. Haslam is specifically asking Trump for individual assistance in Shelby County that would allow homeowners and business owners to request federal assistance once they have demonstrated eligibility.

