Golden India Makes Relocation Plans Near Overton Square

The owners of Golden India restaurant in Overton Square want to move from their Madison Avenue storefront of 20 years to the site of a circa 1912 duplex on North Cooper Street north of Madison where they intend to build a new restaurant. The proposal filed with the Land Use Control Board May 25 by Satnam Singh and Manjit Kaur for 20 N. Cooper seeks a new planned development at the site, zoned residential, across an alley from the Ballet Memphis facility under construction on the northeast corner of Madison and Cooper.

