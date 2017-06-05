Golden India Makes Relocation Plans N...

Golden India Makes Relocation Plans Near Overton Square

Read more: The Daily News

The owners of Golden India restaurant in Overton Square want to move from their Madison Avenue storefront of 20 years to the site of a circa 1912 duplex on North Cooper Street north of Madison where they intend to build a new restaurant. The proposal filed with the Land Use Control Board May 25 by Satnam Singh and Manjit Kaur for 20 N. Cooper seeks a new planned development at the site, zoned residential, across an alley from the Ballet Memphis facility under construction on the northeast corner of Madison and Cooper.

