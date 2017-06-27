Germantown Approves 21-Cent Property Tax Hike
The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a 21-cent property tax hike Monday, June 26, on third and final reading. Passage of the tax hike seems to end discussions with Shelby County Schools about the Germantown Municipal School District buying Germantown Elementary, Middle and High schools from SCS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|POS doc in Methodist Germantown
|Sun
|Getteal
|9
|John Murley Firefighter
|Jun 21
|Hot
|2
|Memphis Zoo
|Jun 20
|Amazed
|9
|Gang vandalism in Cordova raises safety concerns (Feb '14)
|Jun 19
|the end is near
|3
|Research Chemicals and Meds Available
|Jun 18
|jinal
|1
|Memphis street outlaws
|Jun 17
|JJ the dealer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC