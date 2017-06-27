Germantown Approves 21-Cent Property ...

Germantown Approves 21-Cent Property Tax Hike

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a 21-cent property tax hike Monday, June 26, on third and final reading. Passage of the tax hike seems to end discussions with Shelby County Schools about the Germantown Municipal School District buying Germantown Elementary, Middle and High schools from SCS.

