Frayser to Have New Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center

A near 20-acre lot in Frayser that has been vacant for over two decades will now be transformed into a shopping center with retailers, grocers, and restaurants. The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County awarded the Frayser Gateway team a 15-year Community Builder Pay-in-Lieu-of-Taxes incentive to develop 97,000 square feet of space.

