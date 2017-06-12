Filling in the Blanks
Among the attendees at Saturday's annual Sidney Chism political picnic were Terry Lynch, County Commissioners Eddie Jones and Van Turner, Karl Schledwitz, Commissioners Willie Brooks and Melvin Burgess, and Assessor candidate Shawn Lynch. Shelby County Assessor Cheyenne Johnson , a Democrat, will not be running for reelection and instead will be supporting the candidacy of Shawn Lynch , a legal adviser in her office and the son of well-known local businessman and civic figure Terry Lynch .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeni Stephens, what has happen to her?
|10 min
|Baseball
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|lynching of Ell Persons
|10 hr
|American
|3
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|dog food (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|Fixx
|27
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Jun 11
|Late-80s-n-90s-Ki...
|125
|Memphis Zoo
|Jun 11
|smooch
|8
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC