Filling in the Blanks

Among the attendees at Saturday's annual Sidney Chism political picnic were Terry Lynch, County Commissioners Eddie Jones and Van Turner, Karl Schledwitz, Commissioners Willie Brooks and Melvin Burgess, and Assessor candidate Shawn Lynch. Shelby County Assessor Cheyenne Johnson , a Democrat, will not be running for reelection and instead will be supporting the candidacy of Shawn Lynch , a legal adviser in her office and the son of well-known local businessman and civic figure Terry Lynch .

