Commercial Appeal to Sell Union Ave. ...

Commercial Appeal to Sell Union Ave. Location, Search for New Office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

The Commercial Appeal, announced Monday, June 19, that it will be putting its iconic 495 Union Ave . newsroom on the market and will begin the search for a new location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 min Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Gang vandalism in Cordova raises safety concerns (Feb '14) 10 hr the end is near 3
Research Chemicals and Meds Available 22 hr jinal 1
Memphis street outlaws Jun 17 JJ the dealer 2
POS doc in Methodist Germantown Jun 16 Jess 7
lynching of Ell Persons Jun 15 American 3
Easy Bartlett Women (Oct '14) Jun 15 Ease 7
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC