City to Begin Constructing East-West ...

City to Begin Constructing East-West Bike, Pedestrian Corridor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Preparations for the Great Streets Pilot Project, a new east-to-west corridor of protected bike lanes, pedestrian plazas, and interactive public art will begin this weekend. The space will serve as a connector between the riverfront, Downtown, Midtown, and locations further east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min William2006 20,933
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) 9 hr ThomasA 12
dog food (Feb '15) Mon Fixx 30
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Jun 11 Late-80s-n-90s-Ki... 125
Memphis Zoo Jun 11 smooch 8
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) Jun 9 DieselDave1964 8
mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a... Jun 7 Anonymous 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC