After the 'Tom Lee Storm': A Look At Recovery Efforts, What's Next

Eleven days after the May 27 storm that knocked out power to 188,000 homes and businesses, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials declared victory in the recovery with a Wednesday, June 8, late afternoon Tweet: "Update: Restored." At about the same time in Collierville, Dale Lane , head of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness, opened a speech to a Republican group with a cautionary, "I hope you all have your power back" before diving into a pitch for his bid to become Shelby County Sheriff in the 2018 county elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.