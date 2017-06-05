After the 'Tom Lee Storm': A Look At Recovery Efforts, What's Next
Eleven days after the May 27 storm that knocked out power to 188,000 homes and businesses, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials declared victory in the recovery with a Wednesday, June 8, late afternoon Tweet: "Update: Restored." At about the same time in Collierville, Dale Lane , head of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness, opened a speech to a Republican group with a cautionary, "I hope you all have your power back" before diving into a pitch for his bid to become Shelby County Sheriff in the 2018 county elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|DieselDave1964
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Is Paris Adult Theater Still Open (Oct '15)
|Wed
|The Stealth
|11
|mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a...
|Wed
|ashhorn
|1
|Memphis street outlaws
|Jun 6
|Guesy
|1
|Commercial appeal sucks
|Jun 4
|Just wondering
|1
|Best movie subscription
|Jun 1
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC