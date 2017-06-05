After the 'Tom Lee Storm': A Look At ...

After the 'Tom Lee Storm': A Look At Recovery Efforts, What's Next

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Eleven days after the May 27 storm that knocked out power to 188,000 homes and businesses, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials declared victory in the recovery with a Wednesday, June 8, late afternoon Tweet: "Update: Restored." At about the same time in Collierville, Dale Lane , head of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness, opened a speech to a Republican group with a cautionary, "I hope you all have your power back" before diving into a pitch for his bid to become Shelby County Sheriff in the 2018 county elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) 3 hr DieselDave1964 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Always wondering 20,924
Is Paris Adult Theater Still Open (Oct '15) Wed The Stealth 11
mephs sali=uate bee bee king for his a... Wed ashhorn 1
Memphis street outlaws Jun 6 Guesy 1
Commercial appeal sucks Jun 4 Just wondering 1
Best movie subscription Jun 1 Guest 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Shelby County was issued at June 09 at 4:16PM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC