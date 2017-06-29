Action-packed weekend awaits

The Memphis music scene surely has its ups and downs, like any city, but sometimes a weekend slate of shows appears that promises one grand-slam band after another, and one is left stunned by the sheer quantity of good music being produced in this city. Here's a subjective overview of some dynamite LIVE performances you should check out, not mentioned elsewhere in our music column or the Steppin' Out or After Dark sections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.