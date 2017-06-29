Action-packed weekend awaits
The Memphis music scene surely has its ups and downs, like any city, but sometimes a weekend slate of shows appears that promises one grand-slam band after another, and one is left stunned by the sheer quantity of good music being produced in this city. Here's a subjective overview of some dynamite LIVE performances you should check out, not mentioned elsewhere in our music column or the Steppin' Out or After Dark sections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collierville resident selected for prestigious ...
|9 hr
|oakie
|1
|lynching of Ell Persons
|23 hr
|The Stealth
|4
|Subs
|Tue
|Nile
|1
|St jude
|Tue
|Just saying
|1
|Memphians Rally for 'Health Care, not Wealth Care'
|Tue
|old tree
|1
|Revolving Restaurant (Dec '10)
|Jun 28
|Looking
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC