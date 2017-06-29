Action-packed weekend awaits

Action-packed weekend awaits

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

The Memphis music scene surely has its ups and downs, like any city, but sometimes a weekend slate of shows appears that promises one grand-slam band after another, and one is left stunned by the sheer quantity of good music being produced in this city. Here's a subjective overview of some dynamite LIVE performances you should check out, not mentioned elsewhere in our music column or the Steppin' Out or After Dark sections.

