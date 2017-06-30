A Lost Soul Star Reemerges from the Stax

A Lost Soul Star Reemerges from the Stax

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Houston Press

One of the most promising aspects of the recent unification of the entire Stax Records catalogue and massive reissue campaign is that in addition to the endlessly anthologized Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Isaac Hayes, The Staple Singers, and Booker T. and the MG's music Rhino/Concord are going deep into the vaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
Revolving Restaurant (Dec '10) Jun 28 Looking 3
POS doc in Methodist Germantown Jun 25 Getteal 9
John Murley Firefighter Jun 21 Hot 2
Memphis Zoo Jun 20 Amazed 9
News Gang vandalism in Cordova raises safety concerns (Feb '14) Jun 19 the end is near 3
Research Chemicals and Meds Available Jun 18 jinal 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,188,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC